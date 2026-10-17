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Man Utd join Arsenal and Tottenham in race for Newcastle winger Bazoumana Toure as Liverpool links played down
Top-flight heavyweights monitor Ivorian talent
According to TEAMtalk, the Red Devils are alongside the Gunners and Spurs in tracking the Magpies attacker, whereas links involving the Anfield outfit remain unconfirmed. The Ivory Coast international only arrived at St James' Park from Hoffenheim in Julyfor around £43 million. Nevertheless, his explosive pace and ability to beat defenders have already caught the eye of several leading clubs across England and Germany.
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Promising impact despite limited minutes
Both the Old Trafford hierarchy and Arsenal had scouted the left-sided forward prior to his Tyneside switch, while Aston Villa and Tottenham are also keeping tabs on his progress even though none of the four clubs have made a formal approach.
The youngster has made an encouraging impact despite limited game time, netting twice across five outings in all competitions this term. He opened his Premier League account across four substitute appearances during a 4-1 defeat away at Leeds United in mid-September, having also scored when starting the first half of a 3-2 Carabao Cup second-round victory over West Bromwich Albion.
Elite suitors target wide reinforcements
The 20-year-old's direct running and ability in one-on-one situations match the exact profile sought by domestic rivals looking to inject youthful pace into wide areas. For United, he fits their ongoing search for high-potential forwards capable of developing into long-term starters. Meanwhile, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta continues to assess wide attacking options to bolster his squad depth following a summer window in which a move for Vinicius Junior failed to materialise.
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Long-term contract protects Tyneside investment
Despite growing interest in his services, the same report outlines that none of his suitors are expected to launch a formal bid until the summer of 2027 at the earliest. Newcastle view the winger as a central pillar of their long-term project and hold a commanding negotiating position thanks to a contract running until 2031 with no indication of a release clause. Consequently, sanctioning a January departure is considered highly unlikely just months after their heavy outlay.
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