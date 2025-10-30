Major Mohamed Salah transfer update issued amid talk of transfer to Egyptian side Al-Ahly

Former Chelsea striker and Sky Sports pundit Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and believes that Salah is no longer the main man at Liverpool and has identified the club's problem. The Reds have a tricky run of games between now and the November international break as they take on Aston Villa, Real Madrid and Manchester City over the next week.

"Slot is looking for his best XI," Hasselbaink started as he outlined the reasoning behind Liverpool's struggles. "Then, on top of that, Van Dijk is not having his best time. Konate is showing some fight, Kerkez has not settled in yet and Bradley is Mr Liverpool but is also still learning the game, and he is playing in a side that is not performing well so you can't expect a young boy to carry the side.

"In the middle, you now have a real No.10, so you have to play differently. There are so many things that are not right. You have Salah, who is sulking a little bit; a, because he's not playing well and b, he's also not really the main man anymore. Players like Ekitike have come in. Normally, when Salah is open and free, he gets the ball from everyone. Ekitike is going for himself and looking for his own opportunities.

"It is normal for new players because they want to show they are worth the price tag, and they want to show they can play for Liverpool, but the whole concept is not right; it doesn't feel right at the moment. It is for Slot to come and make it right, and at the moment, he is struggling with that."