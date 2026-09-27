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imago-sport-1083849494.jpgZUMA Press Wire
Alvino Hanafi

'Privilege to watch him play!' – Why Slaven Bilic claims Luka Modric is in a world of his own

Croatia
L. Modric
S. Bilic

Luka Modric delivered another timeless performance, scoring a brilliant opening goal to lead Croatia to a 2-1 Nations League win against Czechia. Returning manager Slaven Bilic and Czech goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek both lauded the veteran midfielder as the ultimate difference-maker.

  • Modric masterclass steals the show in Bilic's winning return

    Croatia captain Luka Modric produced a starring display to lead his country to a 2-1 victory over Czechia in their UEFA Nations League opener in Prague. Fourteen years after concluding his first stint in charge, returning head coach Slaven Bilic celebrated a successful return to the dugout thanks to Modric's brilliant goal and Marco Pasalic's second-half finish.

    The evergreen midfielder set the tone for the performance, orchestrating play from midfield and breaking the deadlock.

    The victory capped a memorable night for Bilic as Croatia secured three vital away points.

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  • imago-sport-1083849489.jpgZUMA Press Wire

    Bilic hails privilege of witnessing Modric's incredible longevity

    Speaking after the match, Bilic paid glowing tribute to his skipper, emphasizing that football fans across the globe are fortunate to witness Modric competing at the highest level. The manager expressed awe at the veteran's physical endurance and unmatched technical authority on the pitch.

    In an interview with UEFA, Bilic insisted that Modric remains in a league of his own.

    "Luka Modric... we can only be proud that we live in his era and have the privilege to watch him play," Bilic stated. "At his age, he is incredible and the only one who can do what he's doing, you know what I mean."

  • Czech goalkeeper admits Modric quality made the difference

    Modric's impact drew praise from the opposition, with Czech goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek admitting that the captain's quality proved the decisive factor in the match. Hornicek conceded that despite feeling he might have got a hand to the deflected strike, Modric's class was undeniable.

    Midfielder Mateo Kovacic added that the squad gelled immediately around their talismanic leader under Bilic's guidance.

    "I had a feeling that if it hadn't have been deflected that I could have got a hand to it," Hornicek admitted. "But of course he is such a good player who made the greatest difference today."

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  • imago-sport-1083840806.jpgHANZA MEDIA

    Croatia turn focus to Seville showdown against Spain

    Modric and Croatia now prepare for a stern international test as they travel to Seville to face world champions Spain on Tuesday evening. Bilic's side look to carry their momentum into the high-profile fixture to solidify top spot in their Nations League group.

    Czechia host England in Prague on the same night as new head coach Santi Denia seeks a swift recovery.

    Modric aims to orchestrate another memorable away victory for his nation.

UEFA Nations League A
Spain crest
Spain
ESP
Croatia crest
Croatia
CRO