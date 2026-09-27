ZUMA Press Wire
'Privilege to watch him play!' – Why Slaven Bilic claims Luka Modric is in a world of his own
Modric masterclass steals the show in Bilic's winning return
Croatia captain Luka Modric produced a starring display to lead his country to a 2-1 victory over Czechia in their UEFA Nations League opener in Prague. Fourteen years after concluding his first stint in charge, returning head coach Slaven Bilic celebrated a successful return to the dugout thanks to Modric's brilliant goal and Marco Pasalic's second-half finish.
The evergreen midfielder set the tone for the performance, orchestrating play from midfield and breaking the deadlock.
The victory capped a memorable night for Bilic as Croatia secured three vital away points.
- ZUMA Press Wire
Bilic hails privilege of witnessing Modric's incredible longevity
Speaking after the match, Bilic paid glowing tribute to his skipper, emphasizing that football fans across the globe are fortunate to witness Modric competing at the highest level. The manager expressed awe at the veteran's physical endurance and unmatched technical authority on the pitch.
In an interview with UEFA, Bilic insisted that Modric remains in a league of his own.
"Luka Modric... we can only be proud that we live in his era and have the privilege to watch him play," Bilic stated. "At his age, he is incredible and the only one who can do what he's doing, you know what I mean."
Czech goalkeeper admits Modric quality made the difference
Modric's impact drew praise from the opposition, with Czech goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek admitting that the captain's quality proved the decisive factor in the match. Hornicek conceded that despite feeling he might have got a hand to the deflected strike, Modric's class was undeniable.
Midfielder Mateo Kovacic added that the squad gelled immediately around their talismanic leader under Bilic's guidance.
"I had a feeling that if it hadn't have been deflected that I could have got a hand to it," Hornicek admitted. "But of course he is such a good player who made the greatest difference today."
- HANZA MEDIA
Croatia turn focus to Seville showdown against Spain
Modric and Croatia now prepare for a stern international test as they travel to Seville to face world champions Spain on Tuesday evening. Bilic's side look to carry their momentum into the high-profile fixture to solidify top spot in their Nations League group.
Czechia host England in Prague on the same night as new head coach Santi Denia seeks a swift recovery.
Modric aims to orchestrate another memorable away victory for his nation.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting