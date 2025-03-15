Luis Enrique pleas with PSG fans as clash with fierce rivals Marseille in danger of being called off over fear of homophobic chants

Luis Enrique has urged Paris Saint-Germain's fans to be respectful amid fears their game versus Marseille could be suspended due to homophobic chants.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below PSG to host top-of-the-table clash against Marseille

Authorities fear impact of 'discriminatory chants'

Match could be suspended if tensions rise between fans Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱