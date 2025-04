This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Lucas Paqueta's spot-fixing trial hit by major delay as West Ham star continues to sweat on potential life-time ban

Lucas Paqueta faces a long wait for a verdict on his spot-fixing trial after the hearing failed to wrap up as quickly as initially expected.

Ruling delayed for at least another month

Paqueta facing lifetime ban if found guilty