Liverpool snubbed! Yan Diomande pushing for PSG transfer as RB Leipzig star targets future Ballon d'Or success

According to The Athletic, Diomande is fully convinced by the PSG sporting project being overseen by chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi and football advisor Luis Campos, and is also eager to play under head coach Luis Enrique.

This development comes as a significant setback for Liverpool, who have previously indicated a willingness to submit a massive bid approaching €100 million for Diomande, but the player has his sights set on the French capital. Diomande views PSG as the ideal environment to consistently challenge for top honours and eventually become a future Ballon d'Or winner.