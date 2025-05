Arne Slot's side fell to just their third defeat of a glorious campaign as a much-changed line up looked well short of their best at Stamford Bridge

Liverpool were beaten 3-1 at Chelsea on Sunday in their first match since being crowned as Premier League champions.

Enzo Fernandez finished off a smart move to give the Blues the lead after three minutes, before a calamitous Jarell Quansah own goal made it two in the second half.

Virgil van Dijk's header gave the title-winners something to cling onto, but Cole Palmer's injury-time penalty sealed the deal.

Article continues below

GOAL rates Liverpool's players from Stamford Bridge...