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Liverpool line up first Bradley Barcola bid after striking agreement with PSG and France star
Liverpool seek Salah replacement
According to a report by the BBC, Liverpool have stepped up their interest in Barcola and are putting together an initial bid. Barcola has been identified as the primary option for Liverpool as they look to replace Salah, who departed Anfield at the end of last season.
Liverpool had initially wanted to sign Yan Diomande, but the RB Leipzig winger is now set to join Real Madrid instead. Consequently, Liverpool have shifted their focus entirely towards securing a deal for the Paris Saint-Germain forward. However, the French champions have placed a massive valuation of around £145 million on the player, a fee that would comfortably break the British transfer record.
- AFP
Barcola eager for Anfield switch
Barcola currently has two years left on his contract, which is set to expire in 2028, but he is understood to be keen on a move to the Reds. The France winger is determined to take the next crucial step in his career and discover the Premier League after falling down the pecking order in the French capital.
Having grown frustrated with regularly featuring as a substitute during crucial fixtures, he desires a fresh challenge and consistent starting opportunities. He recently held positive discussions with Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola and several club executives to outline a potential move, making clear he does not intend to extend his current agreement with PSG.
Huge gap in transfer valuation
While an agreement in principle has been reached with the player, completing the transfer remains a highly complex operation due to the financial demands. Those at Anfield are keen on striking a deal closer to the £100m mark, but Paris Saint-Germain remain steadfast in their requirements and are holding out for their £145m valuation.
Despite the massive financial divide between the two clubs, the clear preference of the attacker to relocate to Merseyside provides the Premier League side with a distinct advantage during negotiations. The 23-year-old hopes his personal agreement with the English club will help push the complicated discussions forward, though no formal contractual paperwork has been signed yet.
- Getty Images
What is next for Liverpool?
Liverpool will now submit their official opening bid over the coming days to test the resolve of PSG. The club are fully expected to continue their dialogue in an attempt to bridge the massive financial gap. If a mutual compromise cannot be reached soon, Liverpool may be forced to walk away from the negotiating table and explore alternative attacking targets.
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