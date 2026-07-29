Liverpool line up first Bradley Barcola bid after striking agreement with PSG and France star

According to a report by the BBC, Liverpool have stepped up their interest in Barcola and are putting together an initial bid. Barcola has been identified as the primary option for Liverpool as they look to replace Salah, who departed Anfield at the end of last season.

Liverpool had initially wanted to sign Yan Diomande, but the RB Leipzig winger is now set to join Real Madrid instead. Consequently, Liverpool have shifted their focus entirely towards securing a deal for the Paris Saint-Germain forward. However, the French champions have placed a massive valuation of around £145 million on the player, a fee that would comfortably break the British transfer record.



