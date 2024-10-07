No repeat of the Virgil van Dijk situation! Liverpool hoping to tie Ibrahima Konate & Jarrell Quansah down to new contracts

Liverpool are planning to offer new contracts to defenders Ibrahima Konate and Jarell Quansah to avoid a Virgil van Dijk situation.

Liverpool want to offer new deals to Konate and Quansah

Van Dijk yet to agree to sign a new deal

Alexander-Arnold could leave the club next season