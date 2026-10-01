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Lionel Scaloni demands passing identity continuity following 4-0 victory over Bolivia
Scaloni demands tactical continuity following Cordoba victory
Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni expressed satisfaction with his team's performance after securing a 4-0 friendly win over Bolivia at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium. Scaloni highlighted that despite introducing several squad changes, the team maintained its core possession principles.
Goals from Lautaro Martinez, Nico Paz, Cristian Romero, and Jose Lopez capped off a fluid attacking display.
Scaloni insisted that maintaining tactical identity remains essential regardless of player rotation.
- Newscom / GDA
Manager details passing philosophy and dominating control
Speaking in his post-match press conference, Scaloni explained that collective passing moves define Argentina's success. He demanded that younger players absorbing squad culture understand that dominating possession remains the team's primary objective.
Scaloni pointed out that variations in individual player characteristics enrich the squad's tactical flexibility.
"I believe the identity of the national team is to string passes together, to collectively create scoring opportunities," Scaloni stated. "The challenge is to continue playing this way, and for the younger players to understand that this is the way to play. Our idea is to dominate the matches."
Scaloni calls for careful handling of emerging prospects
Addressing the inclusion of young talents like Leonel Flores and Franco Mastantuono, Scaloni stressed the coaching staff's responsibility to shield young players from unnecessary pressure. He urged newcomers to replicate their club form without feeling burdened by expectations.
The manager praised veteran players for setting the ultimate example of hunger and work ethic for the younger generation.
"We ask the guys who come to the national team to do what they do at their clubs," Scaloni added. "We have to take care of Leo Flores, because he, like Franco, is young and we have to nurture those talents. I liked everyone's work, especially the guys who have more experience."
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Argentina focus on Burkina Faso test in ongoing home window
Scaloni and his coaching staff turn their attention to preparing for Thursday's friendly encounter against Burkina Faso. The manager aims to grant further playing time to fringe squad members while maintaining overall team balance.
Benin await Argentina in the final fixture of the window.
Scaloni aims to sustain competitive standards across the squad.
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