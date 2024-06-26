Getty ImagesRitabrata BanerjeeLionel Messi injury scare for Argentina as Inter Miami star played with 'discomfort' in Copa America win over ChileLionel MessiArgentinaChile vs ArgentinaCopa AmericaChileArgentina captain Lionel Messi admitted that he played with some "discomfort" in their narrow win over Chile at Copa America 2024.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMessi felt 'discomfort' against ChilePlayed full 90 minutes despite injuryInter Miami star could be rested against PeruArticle continues below