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Lionel Messi named honorary River Plate member as legendary Argentina career reaches emotional Monumental conclusion
Historic tribute crowns iconic farewell
River's hierarchy officially inducted Messi as an honorary member of the club moments before kick-off against Benin. The private presentation took place in the Presidential Office at the Estadio Monumental alongside Stefano Di Carlo. The forward received an institutional membership card, a commemorative plaque, and a special 125th-anniversary shirt bearing his surname and the iconic No. 10.
- Getty Images Sport
Giants pay respect to legend
Di Carlo presented the prestigious accolade on behalf of every member and supporter of Los Millonarios. The tribute served as a heartfelt thank-you for more than two decades of service in the sky blue and white. That moment on Tuesday, October 6, underscored the Buenos Aires giants' ultimate respect for the defining figure in modern Argentine football.
Monumental connection defines international legacy
The stadium has played a pivotal role throughout Messi's journey since opening his account there against Uruguay back in 2008. The venue became his most prolific stomping ground on home soil, producing 19 goals in 28 outings, including memorable hat-tricks against Bolivia. That bond reached a fitting finale before a packed house as the veteran bowed out with a goal and two assists in a 3-0 victory over Benin.
- AFP
Focus turns back to MLS
With his international duties now formally concluded, the 39-year-old immediately returns to the United States to rejoin Inter Miami. The Herons will rely heavily on his presence to secure optimal seeding ahead of the impending MLS Cup play-offs. He now faces the immediate test of managing his fitness through a demanding domestic run-in before embarking on the knockout stages.
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