Drink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
Getty Images
'Let them say what they want' - Diego Luna rebuffs 'underdog' label for USMNT ahead of Gold Cup final vs Mexico, praises 'dawg' Malik Tillman
Luna praised his "new friend" Tillman and shared he's ready for Sunday's Gold Cup final
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Diego Luna scored brace vs Guatemala
- USMNT winger breakout star of semifinal win
- High praise for teammate Malik Tillman