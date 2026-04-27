“Let him just do whatever he wants!” The club’s latest wonderkid is igniting big dreams at BVB and leaving even himself “speechless”

Sporting director Book and head coach Niko Kovac are delighted with Inacio’s progress. Julian Brandt’s exit is official: his contract expires this summer and will not be extended, creating a vacancy in the attack. If Inacio builds on his encouraging form, he could soon shoulder more responsibility.

Kovac stressed that raw ability is not enough; he also needs to see hard work, discipline and diligence on the training pitch. The coach was otherwise tight-lipped about the youngster. Instead, he focused on the milestone his side had just reached: “We deserved to win our 1,000th Bundesliga home game—a fine milestone, a great result,” Kovac said.

Thanks to the win, BVB also clinched a spot in next season’s Champions League, though that had been mere formality. “I wasn’t particularly worried. This squad has too much quality,” said Book. “I never doubted, but it feels different once it’s done. That feels good.”

Inacio, clearly delighted, sidestepped the waiting journalists but posted a telling message on Instagram: “Speechless. Starting XI debut. Home crowd. Thank you, BVB.”