"Leroy's only problem is actually a good thing!" Ilkay Gündogan sticks up for the much-criticised Sane ahead of the World Cup

"Leroy's season mirrored mine: it was turbulent, with its share of highs and lows. What matters most is that he not only started well but also finished strongly, repeatedly pulling himself out of tough spots. I know how hard he works; he absolutely deserves to be here," explained Gündogan.

Nevertheless, the midfielder identified "Leroy's only problem": "He sometimes lets his frustration show a bit too obviously when things don't go 100 per cent right in a match." Gündogan added that this is "actually a positive thing". "In fact, it shows he cares and is mostly frustrated with himself."

Sane's inclusion in the squad raised eyebrows among German fans and experts. As Gündogan noted, the 30-year-old had a mixed season at Galatasaray Istanbul, contributing 16 goals in 43 competitive matches. Yet his goal tally in the comparatively weaker Süper Lig did not meet Nagelsmann's expectations, and he even lost his place in the Galatasaray starting line-up at one point.