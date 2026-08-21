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Leeds United hand Brenden Aaronson new contract as USMNT star commits future to Daniel Farke's Premier League project
New contract secures future
Aaronson has officially committed his future to Leeds by signing a three-year contract extension as he entered the final 12 months of his previous deal. The 25-year-old midfielder is the third core player to pledge his long-term allegiance to Elland Road this week, following fresh agreements for Joe Rodon and Jayden Bogle. The decision comes on the back of an impressive, consistent campaign under Farke that helped secure top-flight stability last season.
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American playmaker reveals delight
The United States international expressed his excitement at remaining an integral part of the club's long-term ambitions in West Yorkshire, admitting contract talks progressed seamlessly due to his clear desire to stay.
Reflecting on his new deal, Aaronson told the club's official website: "It's a dream come true being at this club and being a part of this project. It's so ambitious. It's a beautiful club and I love being here. There was no doubt in my mind. I think it was easy for me to make this decision, and I am so excited about what the future has in store."
Summer business strengthens options
Aaronson has amassed 129 appearances, 14 goals, and 10 assists exclusively for Leeds, aside from his loan spell at Union Berlin during the 2023-24 season. He featured 42 times across all competitions in 2025-26, registering four goals and five assists, with only Anton Stach (66) creating more chances (37) among Farke's squad. His renewal continues a productive transfer window for the Whites, who have already reinforced their ranks with Harry Wilson, Nico Elvedi, Tarik Muharemovic, and James Trafford.
- AFP
Opening clash presents challenge
Leeds kick off their 2026-27 Premier League campaign with a trip to the City Ground to take on Nottingham Forest this Saturday. Farke's men face a stern examination given their barren run of 14 top-flight visits without a win at the venue. However, the Whites boast a solid opening-day pedigree, having lost just two of their last 18 top-flight season openers.
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