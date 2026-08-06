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Leeds smash British goalkeeper record with £45m James Trafford deal from Man City
A landmark deal for British goalkeeping
Leeds United have sent a massive statement of intent to the rest of English football by securing the services of Trafford in a deal worth up to £45m. The England international leaves Manchester City just twelve months after returning to the Etihad Stadium in a £27m move from Burnley.
The move to West Yorkshire follows a frustrating period for Trafford under Pep Guardiola. Despite being part of Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the recent World Cup, where he failed to make a single appearance, the shot-stopper continued to struggle for regular minutes upon his return to Manchester. He made just 17 appearances for City last season, with only four coming in the Premier League, though he played a pivotal role in their Carabao Cup and FA Cup triumphs.
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Farke finds his new number one
Farke has been desperate to reinforce his goalkeeping department following the departures of both Illan Meslier and Karl Darlow during the current window. While Leeds still have Lucas Perri and Alex Cairns on their books, there was a clear need for a top-tier starter. Perri had fallen out of favour following a difficult 4-3 defeat to Newcastle in January and failed to feature in the top flight thereafter.
The transfer also includes several key clauses that protect Manchester City’s interests in the long term. It is understood that the English club have retained a 20 per cent sell-on clause, ensuring they profit from any future move Trafford might make. Furthermore, the Etihad hierarchy have secured matching rights, meaning they will have first refusal should another club make a bid for the goalkeeper in the future.
Building on a Burnley foundation
Trafford’s stock remains high largely due to his exceptional form under Scott Parker at Burnley, where he was instrumental in their promotion campaign. During the 2024-25 season at Turf Moor, he conceded just 16 goals in 45 appearances, posting a remarkable 84.47% save ratio and keeping 29 clean sheets.
Despite having only 32 top-flight appearances to his name, Trafford is seen as a player ready to lead from the back for a club with Leeds' ambitions. More than £80m has now been spent on the goalkeeper in cumulative initial transfer fees throughout his career, highlighting how highly he is valued by recruitment departments across the country.
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Record fee and the battle for England's No. 1
The move sets a new record fee for a British goalkeeper, surpassing the £30 million Everton paid Sunderland for Jordan Pickford in 2017. It also places Trafford among the most expensive goalkeepers in history, with only Kepa Arrizabalaga (£68m) and Alisson Becker (£62m) commanding higher transfer fees.
This landmark transfer could have significant ramifications for the England national team hierarchy. With Pickford currently holding the starting spot for the Three Lions, Trafford’s move to Leeds provides him with the guaranteed game time necessary to challenge for the number-one shirt under the international spotlight.
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