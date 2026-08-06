Leeds smash British goalkeeper record with £45m James Trafford deal from Man City

Leeds United have sent a massive statement of intent to the rest of English football by securing the services of Trafford in a deal worth up to £45m. The England international leaves Manchester City just twelve months after returning to the Etihad Stadium in a £27m move from Burnley.

The move to West Yorkshire follows a frustrating period for Trafford under Pep Guardiola. Despite being part of Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the recent World Cup, where he failed to make a single appearance, the shot-stopper continued to struggle for regular minutes upon his return to Manchester. He made just 17 appearances for City last season, with only four coming in the Premier League, though he played a pivotal role in their Carabao Cup and FA Cup triumphs.