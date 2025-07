This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Lakers to sign veteran center Deandre Ayton after Blazers buyout Deandre Ayton reportedly agrees to 2-Year, $16.6 million Lakers Contract after Blazers buyout. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Blazers bought out Ayton's contract last weekend

He has agreed to join Doncic and LeBron James on 2-Year, $16.6M

He has agreed to join Doncic and LeBron James on 2-Year, $16.6M

Will be paid more than $25M by Blazers while playing for Lakers next year