‘I know the club’ - Why LAFC promoted Marc Dos Santos to head coach and how he plans to utilize Son Heung-Min and Denis Bouanga differently in 2026

Losing on penalties hurts. LAFC can tell you that first hand. It was the Western Conference semifinals, and after playing out a miserable first half against the Vancouver Whitecaps, LAFC emerged as an entirely different side in the second. They were at their sharp, incisive, and brilliant best. A 2-0 Vancouver lead swiftly turned into a 2-2 tie. Steve Cherundolo’s side forced penalty kicks and had all of the momentum heading into the shootout.

Until they didn’t.

Son Heung-Min hit the post. Marc Delgado chipped over. Hugo Lloris saved one, but it didn't matter. It was a cruel way to end the season, perhaps a little unfair, too.

"Boom, out of nowhere. The season's over," Timmy Tillman said.

It also ended an era. That fixture was Cherundolo’s last in charge. He had announced last April that he was set to leave the club after four years at the helm.

LAFC were going to be coachless and confronted with an offseason full of change. But they weren’t. Instead, continuity was the call from GM John Thorrington and Co. When others might have looked outwards - and there were certainly rumors that they were - LAFC kept it close to home, promoting season assistant Marc Dos Santos to head coach. From the outside, it wasn’t the most eye-catching appointment - especially given the chatter that LAFC were going to swing big. But they hope it will prove to be the right move, keeping the guy who knows the club to manage a team that certainly is yet to peak.

"I know the club, I know the culture. I know what the team wants to be about. I know what the owners want this team to be about. I know the academy, how the second team wants to play, and an impact in the first team. I know the majority of the players. I know how they think, what they're like," he told GOAL.