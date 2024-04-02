BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Kylian Mbappe Paris Saint-Germain 2023-24Getty
Soham Mukherjee

Kylian Mbappe slammed for ‘concerning’ performance & ‘disastrous’ reaction against Marseille as PSG told they have ‘zero chance’ of beating Barcelona with talisman misfiring

Kylian MbappeParis Saint-GermainMarseille vs Paris Saint-GermainMarseilleLigue 1Paris Saint-Germain vs BarcelonaBarcelonaChampions League

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe was criticised for his "concerning" performance and "disastrous" reaction to be being subbed against Marseille.

  • Mbappe drew a blank against Marseille
  • Subbed off after an hour by Luis Enrique
  • Jerome Rothen tore into the French forward

