Kylian Mbappe panic over? Real Madrid star back in training despite knee injury fears as La Liga top scorer targets Real Sociedad clash

The World Cup winner had been absent from training for the last two days, sparking fears that a recurring knee issue would sideline him for a pivotal stretch of the season. However, his return to group tactical drills suggests that the discomfort in his left knee has subsided enough for him to be included in Alvaro Arbeloa’s plans for the weekend.

Earlier this week, the Madrid hierarchy was on edge after Mbappe was confined to the gym on Wednesday and Thursday. Given his reliance on explosive pace, any inflammation in the joint is treated with the utmost caution by the medical staff. Despite the lack of an official medical report detailing a specific tear, the sight of the striker working with physiotherapists had suggested he was far from match-ready just 48 hours ago.

His return to the pitch on Friday serves as a definitive fitness test. While the club's priority remains keeping him healthy for the upcoming Champions League showdown against Benfica, Mbappe’s own desire to lead the line in domestic competition has seemingly pushed him back into contention for Saturday's home fixture.