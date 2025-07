This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Juventus are considering a swoop to sign Yves Bissouma from Tottenham this summer, as a potential replacement for Douglas Luiz.

Bissouma's contract expires next summer

Bissouma's contract expires next summer

Could cost €20 million (£17m/$23m)