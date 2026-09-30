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'I'll wait and see' – Jurgen Klopp breaks silence on Manchester City 115 charges & potential retrospective Premier League title wins
Klopp addresses City financial cloud
Klopp has finally offered his perspective on the long-standing financial allegations aimed at Manchester City. The Premier League giants are facing what has been described as the most significant crisis in top-flight history, as an independent commission reviews 115 alleged severe financial rule breaches spanning from 2009 to 2018.
Speaking ahead of Germany's clash against Serbia on Thursday, Klopp was asked about the case gripping English football. 'Of course I've heard about that, but I haven't given it much thought. I can only wait and see,' Klopp told reporters with a characteristic laugh, effectively distancing himself from the controversy.
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Respect for Guardiola remains intact
While the legal process continues behind closed doors, Klopp was quick to reiterate his admiration for the footballing standards set by Pep Guardiola and his squad. During his nine-year tenure at Anfield, the German faced Manchester City 25 times as Liverpool manager, recording 10 victories and seven draws throughout their intense rivalry.
'I have big respect for Pep Guardiola and City's style of football; they played fantastic football and were a top class opponent for us,' Klopp noted, maintaining the professional respect that has always existed between the two icons. He further clarified that he has no involvement in the legal proceedings, stating: 'If any sanctions are handed out, I have nothing to do with it; I'll wait and see. I'm far from preparing for a title or anything like that.'
Content with Liverpool achievements
One of the most discussed hypothetical outcomes of the Manchester City case is the potential for retrospective punishments, which could include the stripping of titles. During his illustrious spell on Merseyside, Klopp guided Liverpool to the 2019-20 Premier League title and the 2018-19 Champions League crown among several other major honors, but he remains adamant that possible administrative revisions will not alter his pride in those achievements.
The German emphasized that the memories of the battles on the pitch hold more value than a changing of the record books. 'I'm absolutely fine with what we've achieved in Liverpool. We fought hard on the pitch. I can't say any more about that,' he added.
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Closing the door on financial debate
Klopp's comments suggest he has no desire to delve into the complexities of the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules or the specific nature of the 115 charges. Facing a challenging start in his new role as Germany head coach - following a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands and a 1-0 defeat to Greece in his opening two Nations League fixtures - the 59-year-old remains entirely focused on his national team responsibilities rather than past domestic battles.
'I don't know the details [of the financial breaches] and I'm not interested in them,' Klopp concluded, shutting down further inquiries on the matter.
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