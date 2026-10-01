Life in the post-Messi era! Alvarez and Lautaro combine as Scaloni unlocks double strike threat

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni opted for a dual-striker setup in Wednesday's 4-0 international friendly win over Bolivia, deploying Julian Alvarez alongside Lautaro Martinez. The fixture at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium marked the eleventh time the pair have started together in the post-Messi era, with all appearances occurring in matches without Lionel Messi.

Martinez positioned himself closer to the penalty box, while Alvarez dropped deeper to link play and provide passing options.

The coordinated tactical movement bore fruit in the 18th minute when Martinez fired a right-footed shot past Guillermo Viscarra to break the deadlock.