Jude Bellingham takes girlfriend Ashlyn Castro on Valentine's Day date to Real Madrid as injured star drags model WAG to the Bernabeu

Bellingham wasn't going to miss seeing Los Blancos ease to a resounding home victory, a result that extended Real Madrid's winning league run to eight matches. Gonzalo Garcia fired the Madrid giants ahead with just five minutes on the clock, but Real Sociedad were level in the 21st minute as Mikel Oyarzabal tucked past Thibaut Courtois from the spot.

La Real were level for just four minutes as Vinicius Junior fired Alvaro Arbeloa's side back in front midway through the first half. Federico Valverde doubled Real Madrid's advantage on the half hour mark before Vinicius Junior bagged his second and Real Madrid's fourth shortly after the restart.

The win not only meant that Real Madrid leapfrogged rivals Barcelona ahead of their game against Girona on Monday night but saw the pair make a rare public appearance together.

Bellingham and Castro have largely kept their relationship under wraps since going public in January. American model Castro, who turned 28 December, and Bellingham first met after exchanging messages on Instagram.