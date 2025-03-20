Joshua Kimmich inspires Germany! Bayern star bags two assists as Julian Nagelsmann's side storm back after Sandro Tonali opener to take charge of Nations League quarter-final
Joshua Kimmich stole the show as Germany stormed back against Italy to win 2-1 and take charge of their Nations League quarter-final.
- Sandro Tonali put Italy in front under 10 minutes
- Germany scored twice in the second half to complete a comeback
- Kimmich put on a stellar show at San Siro