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'Vinicius Jr is going to emerge!' - Jose Mourinho backs Real Madrid star to rediscover lethal form after Bernabeu red card drama
A slow start to the campaign
Mourinho insists it is only a matter of time before Vinicius returns to his brilliant best. The Brazilian forward is currently navigating a challenging period in the Spanish capital.
Now in his ninth campaign at Madrid, the attacker has struggled to find his usual rhythm in front of goal. He has managed just one strike and three assists across nine appearances this season.
Despite this early dip in attacking output, his manager remains entirely unconcerned. Mourinho publicly expressed his unwavering faith in the talented forward during a recent interview.
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Mourinho backs Brazilian to emerge stronger
Speaking to TNT Sports, Mourinho confidently dismissed any long-term worries about the winger's current form. He firmly believes a major turnaround is imminent for the South American star.
"He is going to emerge," Mourinho stated clearly when asked about his forward's struggles. "It's just a question of when."
Finding the right moment to strike
The manager was particularly encouraged by the player's recent cameo in Madrid's narrow 1-0 home victory over Villarreal. He felt the passionate home crowd played a pivotal role in lifting the player's spirits. Vinicius had started the previous match, which ended in a frustrating 2-1 derby defeat against Atletico Madrid. Following that loss, Mourinho decided to shield his star player by placing him on the bench for the Villarreal clash.
"After the previous match, I decided to take a different approach - to protect him a little and then bring him on when the game called for a player like Vini," Mourinho explained. "I think that worked out well: the stadium, which had sometimes voiced disapproval, immediately rallied behind him the moment he started warming up.
"I believe that was a crucial turning point for him. It seemed like something clicked for him, reigniting that joy and reminding him of the kind of player he truly is."
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Bizarre red card halts building momentum
While Vinicius looked bright after coming off the bench against Villarreal, his afternoon ultimately ended in severe frustration. He found the back of the net, but the goal was quickly disallowed by the referee.
The match official ruled the strike out after spotting that Vinicius had pulled the hair of a Villarreal player during the build-up. Consequently, the frustrated forward was shown a straight red card for the bizarre offence.
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