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Vinicius Jr. admits to poor finishing as competition for Real Madrid starting spot heats up with Kylian Mbappe and Yan Diomande
Vinicius Junior addresses goalscoring slump
The aura of invincibility surrounding Vini’s position in the Real Madrid hierarchy is facing its sternest test yet. While the Brazilian has been the face of the club's recent successes, his output at the start of the current campaign has sparked a debate that was previously unthinkable.
With only one goal in 598 minutes of action, the winger is struggling to match the clinical standards set by his peers, despite contributing three assists during that period.
Acknowledging his recent struggles in front of goal, Vinicius took to social media to reflect on his form and reassure the Madridistas. The Brazilian forward posted a message on Instagram stating, "The goals will come back... I can’t keep missing this many."
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Mbappe takes the lead in minutes and goals
The arrival of Mbappe was always going to shift the dynamics of the Real Madrid frontline, but the extent of the Frenchman's early dominance has been striking. According to As, Vinicius has begun to lose some of his standing within the squad as the rivalry for minutes intensifies. While Jose Mourinho initially attempted to maintain a strict balance in playing time between his two primary stars, the scales have recently tipped in favor of the former Paris Saint-Germain man.
Statistically, the contrast between the two is becoming hard to ignore for the coaching staff. Mbappe has enjoyed a blistering start of the current season, netting eight goals in his first seven matches. This prolific return makes him virtually untouchable in the starting lineup, leaving others to fight for the remaining slots.
The shift in Mourinho’s approach was most evident when Vinicius was hauled off in the 68th minute against Elche, the third consecutive game in which he has been substituted before the final whistle.
The emergence of Diomande
It isn't just the arrival of Mbappe that is causing a selection headache for Mourinho; the emergence of young talents like Yan Diomande has added another layer of complexity. During the closing stages of the match at the Martinez Valero, Diomande was deployed on the left wing, the very position where Vinicius made his name.
The youngster produced several of the team's most dangerous attacking moments, proving that he is more than capable of filling the void. This versatility gives the manager genuine alternatives when the Brazilian is either rested or failing to produce the required spark in the final third.
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Mourinho explains the substitution trend
Addressing the decision to replace Vinicius so early against Elche, Jose Mourinho was quick to downplay any suggestions of a rift or a tactical demotion. The Portuguese tactician pointed toward the physical demands of his defensive system as the primary reason for the change, stating: "Tired, tired... Vinicius did a very good job with our defensive organization. He was tired."
The player accepted the substitution without any visible signs of frustration, indicating a level of professional maturity and understanding of the squad's requirements. However, the move has nonetheless opened a door for others to prove their worth in high-stakes situations.
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