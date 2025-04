This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL Jose Mourinho vs John Cena? Special One ‘suited to life in WWE’ as ex-Chelsea & Man Utd boss grabs the nose of managerial rival J. Mourinho Fenerbahce Galatasaray Manchester United Chelsea Super Lig Jose Mourinho has been told that he is “suited to life in WWE” alongside John Cena and Logan Paul after grabbing the nose of a managerial rival. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Portuguese tangled with Galatasaray boss

Has history of touchline theatrics

Could have a future in the wrestling industry Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱