This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport 'He feels at home' - Joao Palhinha determined to make Bayern Munich transfer work as midfielder is linked with Premier League return to Fulham J. Palhinha Bayern Munich Transfers Bundesliga Fulham Premier League West Ham Joao Palhinha is determined to make his Bayern Munich career work after Fulham were linked with re-signing the midfielder this summer. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Palhinha wants to stay at Bayern

Happy in Munich, despite struggles

Linked with return to Fulham Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask