This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Jermaine Jenas and wife announce split after 16 years of marriage just months after former England star sacked by BBC in sexting scandal Premier League England Showbiz Former England star Jermaine Jenas has split from his wife Ellie Penfold after almost two decades of marriage. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Jenas split from his wife after 16 years of marriage

Pundit was sacked by BBC after sexting scandal

Returned to punditry last month Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match World Cup Qualification UEFA ENG ALB Match preview