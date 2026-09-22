'You're never too old!' – 31-year-old Como keeper shatters 50-year France record after surprise Zidane call

Como goalkeeper Jean Butez received a shock maiden call-up to the France national team at the age of 31 years and three months. The late inclusion came after RC Lens shot-stopper Robin Risser withdrew from the squad due to physical issues following consultations between medical staffs.

Butez becomes the oldest player to earn his first call-up for Les Bleus since Gerard Farison in 1976.

The late call-up caps off a remarkable journey for the former Lille, Mouscron, and Royal Antwerp goalkeeper.