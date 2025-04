This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP 'Such a sh*t show!' - Jamie Vardy reveals 'total embarrassment' as Leicester legend reflects on 'miserable' season after Foxes are relegated from Premier League J. Vardy Leicester Premier League Leicester legend Jamie Vardy expressed his frustration in a social media rant after the Foxes' relegation from the Premier League was confirmed. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Vardy slammed Leicester City on social media

Foxes suffered second relegation in three seasons

Lost 1-0 to Liverpool Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Premier League WOL LEI Match preview