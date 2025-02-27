This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Jamie Carragher told to 'f*ck off' by former Nigeria star after 'ignorant and disrespectful' AFCON comments - as ex-Liverpool defender urged to come out with 'massive apology' after Mohamed Salah jibe M. Salah Africa Cup of Nations Liverpool Premier League Egypt Chelsea Jamie Carragher was told to "f*ck off" by John Obi Mikel after "ignorant and disrespectful" AFCON comments and urged to issue a "massive apology". Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Carragher's comment branded “ignorant” and “disrespectful”

Has faced heavy flak for his naive comments

Mikel wants him to tender an immediate apology Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱