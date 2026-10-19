James Maddison breaks an incredible Premier League record while Omar Marmoush secures Tottenham's first victory against Coventry

Maddison made an immediate impact on his return to the starting line-up on Monday. The playmaker received a pass from Mohammed Kudus after 14 minutes and bent a superb first-time shot into the top corner.

This phenomenal strike ended a gruelling 610-day goal drought and marked his 21st Premier League goal from outside the penalty area since making his debut in August 2018. The remarkable achievement puts him at least two goals ahead of any other player in the division, surpassing long-range specialists Kevin De Bruyne and James Ward-Prowse.



