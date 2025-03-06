This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Jack Grealish branded a ‘huge success’ at Man City despite going over a year without Premier League goal as club legend dismisses £100m price-tag concerns for ‘exceptional’ winger J. Grealish Manchester City Transfers Premier League Jack Grealish has been a “huge success” at Manchester City, says Richard Dunne, despite questions being asked of value for money in a £100m transfer. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Moved to the Etihad Stadium in 2021

Won the Treble in second season with City

End product has been in short supply Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Premier League NFO MCI Match preview