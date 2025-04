This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Ivan Juric departs as Southampton boss after guiding club to earliest-ever relegation from Premier League I. Juric Southampton Premier League Southampton head coach Ivan Juric has left the the club following their relegation back into the Championship. Saints relegated with seven games remaining

Head coach departs with 10 points

Simon Rusk and Adam Lallana interim replacements