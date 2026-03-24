Italy, heading for the play-offs: Locatelli, Retegui, Kean and... Who will take the penalties?

Anticipation is building.
One of the most important matches in the recent history of the Italiannational football team: the play-off semi-final against Northern Ireland, to reach the final (in which case, against the winner of the match between Wales and Bosnia) and finally return to the World Cup.
Coach Gennaro Gattuso’s squad is preparing for the match on Thursday 26 March at the New Balance Arena in Bergamo. As the anxiety among Azzurri fans continues to mount, let’s try to work out – should a penalty be awarded – who might take the spot-kick from the penalty spot.