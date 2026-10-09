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‘He’s ours now!’ - Inter Miami boss Kily Gonzalez issues Lionel Messi warning to MLS fans after Argentina retirement
Life after Argentina for Messi
Inter Miami head coach Gonzalez admits Argentina will sorely miss Messi following the forward's recent retirement from international football. The 39-year-old captain has just bid an emotional farewell to the national team after leading the squad for the final time in a 3-0 victory over Benin.
While his iconic run in the famous blue and white shirt has concluded, Gonzalez wants supporters to appreciate the time Messi has left on the pitch. The Miami boss stressed that fans must simply focus on enjoying his immense talent. Messi's farewell match was a monumental occasion in his homeland, bringing an end to a legendary international career. He now returns to the United States to focus entirely on his club commitments.
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Inter Miami boss demands enjoyment
Having witnessed Messi's international farewell, Gonzalez offered a glowing tribute to his star player. The head coach noted that the legendary forward fully deserved his special send-off.
"[The farewell match] was incredibly intense," Gonzalez stated, as quoted by ESPN. "Obviously, I was very close to him, but ultimately, that moment belonged to him, it was his time.
"All that mattered was for him to enjoy it. I just told him to enjoy it, to soak up all the love, not just from Argentina, but from the whole world. He'll be missed in that jersey, of course, but today we have him here, and we have to enjoy having him with us now.
"He's going to miss it, from the day he retires until the day he's no longer around. I have no doubt that, for him, the national team was all about wearing that jersey. He'll always miss the mark he left and the legacy he created there. But unfortunately, we won't see him in that jersey anymore, so those of us here have to enjoy it. Now he's ours, so I have to enjoy it."
A legacy of ultimate competition
Gonzalez was quick to highlight that Messi's enduring brilliance stems from his relentless drive and competitive nature. Even at the latter stages of his career, the veteran forward continues to demand excellence from his team-mates.
"Leo is someone who conveys a certain mindset every day; he demands that his teammates, and all of us, give 100% in every respect," Gonzalez added. "He's a born competitor. You see it in every training session, and it's incredible. He's 39 years old, yet he's constantly seeking out new challenges. That's fantastic for everyone, not just his teammates, but the staff and the club as well.
"He pushes you to be better every single day. That's why he's such an example. As I said before, he'll be missed on the national team because he left a legacy there, and he's leaving a legacy here too, the club changed the day he arrived. He drives us to improve daily and to be prepared in every way. And he's happy, I see him enjoying himself, and that makes me very happy, too."
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Returning to domestic league action
Messi and his colleagues must now shift their attention back to their domestic campaign. Inter Miami face D.C. United at Nu Stadium in their first fixture following the international break.
The club currently sit third in the Eastern Conference table with 46 points from 27 games. Despite a recent Campeones Cup victory over Cruz Azul, they are enduring a five-match winless streak in regular-season action.
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