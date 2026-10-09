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Lionel Messi returns to Inter Miami training as Argentine icon shifts focus to MLS playoff push following emotional national team farewell
Veteran talisman resumes domestic training
The 39-year-old icon has returned to Florida to build up his fitness following an emotional farewell outing in Argentina's 3-0 victory over Benin on Tuesday. He signed off in style in front of his home supporters in Buenos Aires, dispatching a penalty and setting up two goals. Under head coach Kily Gonzalez, his attention is now firmly fixed on seeing out the regular season to lock down an MLS playoff berth.
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Prolific maestro leads attacking metrics
The veteran forward's cutting edge continues to dominate the individual leaderboards across the North American top flight this term. He leads the league's scoring charts with 21 goals while also sitting atop the assist standings courtesy of 13 decisive passes. That attacking threat is further underlined by 150 shots on target, comfortably clear of his nearest challenger, Milan Iloski, who has registered 105 attempts.
Florida outfit targets postseason seeding
That exceptional attacking output provides the platform for Miami's playoff push during the final stretch of the regular campaign. Currently third on 46 points from 27 outings, the Herons remain level with second-placed New England while seeking to chip away at Nashville's commanding 14-point cushion. A top-seven finish over the remaining seven fixtures would guarantee Gonzalez's side direct qualification to the Best-of-3 series, sparing them a precarious wild-card fixture.
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Capital visitors test conference credentials
The Herons return to domestic action on Saturday as D.C. United visit Nu Stadium for an intriguing Eastern Conference encounter. Questions naturally surround the playmaker's condition after a long-haul flight back from international duty with Argentina. With the battle for direct playoff seeding intensifying, taking maximum points from the capital side is essential to keep Gonzalez's men on course for the postseason.
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