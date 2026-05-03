Goal.com
Live
+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
FBL-ITA-SERIEA-INTER-PARMAAFP
Mohamed Saeed

Inter clinch Serie A title with three games to spare after Parma victory as ex-Man Utd star scores decisive goal

Inter
Parma Calcio 1913
Serie A
C. Chivu
H. Mkhitaryan
M. Thuram

Inter have officially been crowned Serie A champions for the 2025-26 season following a clinical 2-0 victory over Parma at a packed San Siro, with Marcus Thuram and ex-Manchester United star Henrikh Mkhitaryan grabbing the goals. The Nerazzurri secured their 21st Scudetto with three matches still left to play, sparking jubilant scenes in Milan as they pulled out of reach of chasing rivals Napoli and AC Milan.

  • Nerazzurri secure 21st Scudetto

    The party has officially started in the blue half of Milan. Inter entered Sunday’s clash knowing that just a single point would be enough to confirm their status as champions of Italy, but Cristian Chivu’s side left nothing to chance.

    Thuram and Mkhitaryan provided the goals to ensure the 2025-26 campaign ended with silverware, marking the 21st title in the club's history and their third in the last six years.

    With Napoli trailing by nine points and AC Milan falling further back after a disappointing 2-0 loss at Sassuolo earlier in the day, the stage was perfectly set.



    • Advertisement
  • FC Internazionale v Parma Calcio 1913 - Serie AGetty Images Sport

    Thuram and Mkhitaryan deliver the goods

    The deadlock was finally broken in first-half stoppage time. After a period of sustained pressure, Piotr Zielinski unlocked the Parma defence with a perfectly weighted pass that found Thuram. The France international showed great composure to slot his finish home, sending the home crowd into a frenzy.

    The result was effectively sealed in the 80th minute when former Manchester United midfielder Mkhitaryan doubled the advantage. Following good work from second-half substitute Lautaro Martinez, the Armenian veteran swept the ball home from close range.

  • Chivu’s coaching breakthrough

    The triumph marks a significant milestone for Chivu, who has enjoyed a remarkable debut season in the Inter dugout.

    The Romanian, who won the treble as a legendary defender for the club, has now secured his first major honour as a manager. His tactical flexibility and ability to maintain the squad's focus throughout the season have been praised by pundits across Europe.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • FC Internazionale v Parma Calcio 1913 - Serie AGetty Images Sport

    Double dream remains alive

    While the Serie A title is in the bag, Inter's season is far from over. The Nerazzurri will look to turn this domestic success into a double when they face Lazio in the Coppa Italia final at the Stadio Olimpico on May 13. It represents a chance for Chivu to complete a historic debut campaign by adding more silverware to the trophy cabinet.


Serie A
Lazio crest
Lazio
LAZ
Inter crest
Inter
INT
Serie A
Parma Calcio 1913 crest
Parma Calcio 1913
PAR
Roma crest
Roma
ROM