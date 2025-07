This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Inter make Ademola Lookman top priority as Atalanta demand €50m for Arsenal and Napoli target A. Lookman Inter Atalanta Transfers SSC Napoli Arsenal Serie A Inter have fixed their gaze on Ademola Lookman, but Atalanta's hefty asking price is playing foul to their pursuit. Inter want Lookman on priority

Atalanta aim to encash this move for other transfers

Forward also chased by Napoli and Arsenal