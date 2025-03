This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL 'He’s insane' - Declan Rice hails Harry Kane and backs Bayern Munich star to hit 100 goals for England H. Kane D. Rice England Bayern Munich Arsenal Bundesliga Premier League Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has hailed England captain and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane and backed him to hit 100 goals for the Three Lions. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Kane scores 70th goal for England

Rice hails England captain for heroics

Backs Kane to score 100 goals for England Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱