Getty Images Sport 'Incredible player' - Enzo Fernandez tips teenage sensation to make switch to top European club after impressing in Argentina - with Chelsea, Real Madrid and Man Utd monitoring 17-year-old wonderkid E. Fernandez F. Mastantuono Transfers Chelsea Real Madrid River Plate Manchester United Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fenandez has tipped River Plate youngster Franco Mastantuono to make a move to Europe. Man Utd, Real Madrid and Chelsea targeting the 17-year-old

Enzo: "He's showing he has a European future"

Mastantuono has €45m clause in contract