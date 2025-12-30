Getty
'I have no doubt it will happen' - Lionel Messi still 'fully capable' of leading Argentina at 2026 World Cup, insists Javier Zanetti
Messi eyeing further international glory
Messi crowned his incredible career with glory in Qatar as Argentina won the 2022 World Cup. Now, though, he is eyeing the prospect of playing in his last international tournament, in 2026. Now playing his club football in MLS with Inter Miami, Messi continues to win games with his incredible ability, and former Argentina team-mate Zanetti insists he has absolutely no doubt that the former Barcelona star can lead his country to glory once more.
Zanetti has full faith
Zanetti told FourFourTwo: “That has to be his decision, but I think yes. There are only a few months to go, and I believe he also wants to represent his country again. I have no doubt it will happen.”
He has also dismissed concerns Messi may be too old, adding: “I don’t agree with that. Messi is fully capable of continuing as a leader. He’s intelligent, knows better than anyone how to interpret what the team needs, and is surrounded by great players in the national team. I’m convinced that with him, Argentina will be a major contender again at the next World Cup.”
Zanetti continued, when asked if Messi could decide to play on beyond the World Cup: “I don’t know if that can be seen in the short term, but I think the time has come for Messi to enjoy football. The most important thing now is that he enjoys what he does. The World Cup will surely be an important testing ground to see how he feels, and then he’ll decide, calmly, whether to continue.”
Messi targeting tournament
Speaking to ESPN earlier in December, Messi kept his cards close to his chest when asked about playing in the 2026 tournament.
He said: "I hope I can be there. I've said before that I'd love to be there. At worst, I'll be there watching it live, but it will be special. The World Cup is special for everyone, for any country - especially for us, because we live it in a completely different way."
He added: "The truth is we have extraordinary players, and it's been shown for years - especially the desire and excitement since [Lionel] Scaloni took over. The mentality everyone has. It's a squad full of winners, with strong mindsets, who want to win more, and that's contagious. You see it in training, in matches. You see them train and they give everything.
"We're an amazing group that gets along very well, but in training matches or certain drills, if they have to go hard, they go hard. Everyone gives their all, and that's a huge strength of this group and this national team. Scaloni and his staff built all of this. The day-to-day atmosphere comes from them.
"New players keep appearing; aside from the ones already there, new faces keep coming in. When a group is like this, it's easier for newcomers to fit in. Argentina needs to take advantage of this moment. Coming off winning the World Cup gives you confidence and relief to prepare competitions differently."
What comes next?
Messi will turn 39 during the 2026 World Cup. His side face Spain on March 27 in the Finalissima, before taking on Algeria, Austria, and Jordan in Group J of the World Cup. Their first fixture at the showpiece falls on June 17, seven days before Messi's birthday. Could there be a better present than lifting the trophy for a second time?
