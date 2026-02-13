Getty Images Sport
Hull City confirm arrests due to discriminatory chanting during FA Cup defeat to Chelsea
Hull confirm arrests have been made
Per The Athletic, Hull have announced that fans have been arrested over discriminatory chanting. The chant, aimed towards their west London opposition, was of a homophobic nature. An initial warning was sounded over the PA system, urging fans to cease the chant and that arrests could be made if they didn't. A further announcement was made in the second half, confirming that some supporters had been detained.
The Crown Prosecution Service confirmed in 2022 that a certain lyric used in the chant, pertaining to male sex workers, is a homophobic slur, thus meaning that anyone using it is liable for prosecution.
Precedent set
Liverpool fan Paul Boardman was banned from entering Wembley Stadium due to his usage of the chant, having been heard shouting it at a nearby rail station. He pleaded guilty to using threatening words and was fined £500.
On the night, Hull were beaten 4-0, with Pedro Neto scoring a hat-trick, and manager Sergej Jakirovic praised his side's efforts despite their heavy defeat.
He said: "Defensively our tactical plan was good and maybe some better decisions on the counter we could play better.
"We had some chances, Chelsea did as well. Pedro Neto scored an excellent goal, the second goal was too cheap from corner. They are very good in possession. They tried to use our mistakes. I think we deserved at least one goal but if we play like this we will be in a very good position in the Championship.
"Never surrender, maybe in the next games this can be a good example of how we should play.
"Now we need to rest and we will use this to prepare even better for QPR."
Chelsea's big win
Blues boss Liam Rosenior returned to the MKM Stadium, having managed the Tigers between 2022 and 2024.
He said: "I was delighted with the players' application and attitude in the first half. It was a difficult game. All credit to Hull, they are flying high in the Championship, I do hope they make the Premier League this year, but because of our attitude and application to the game, the quality is always there, that is what gave us the platform tonight.
"We've had some good 90 minutes. Obviously you want every minute of every game you want to be perfect. There is a lot of things we can improve but in terms of our start together I am delighted with it.
"Pedro Neto has been outstanding, he works so hard and he has so much quality. I am delighted to see him get the goals he got today. Everyone worked really, really hard for each other.
"The most pleasing aspect was the mentality. They were a credit to the club. It was a really strong performance in terms of the mental application you need to be successful."
Rosenior also admitted that he had plenty of family members in attendance, adding: "I had over 20 of my family here. This club means a lot not just to me but also my family for many reasons. I really appreciate the reception I got from the club and it was nice to get a good reception from both sets of fans."
What comes next?
Chelsea play Burnley next weekend as they attempt to further their ambitions of qualifying for the Champions League. Rosenior's side are currently fifth, one point behind fourth-placed Manchester United.
