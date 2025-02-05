This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Al Raed v Al Nassr - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Gill Clark

How does Cristiano Ronaldo STILL avoid injuries at 40? Exercise physiology professor reveals what makes Al-Nassr superstar the 'best example of all' as an athlete

C. RonaldoAl NassrSaudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo is still in top shape despite turning 40 and an expert has revealed why the Al-Nassr superstar is the "best example of all".

  • Ronaldo still starring at the age of 40
  • Playing regularly for Al-Nassr and Portugal
  • Expert reveals how he avoids injuries
