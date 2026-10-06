Heurelho Gomes slams 'amateur' Hugo Souza as former Tottenham star calls for Brazil goalkeeping shake-up

Assessing the Selecao's defensive deficiencies, the former PSV Eindhoven stalwart pinpointed fundamental shortcomings in dealing with dead-ball situations and tracking incoming crosses.

Gomes, as quoted by ESPN Brasil, openly questioned the shot-stopper's international credentials: "I don't see Hugo Souza as having Brazil national team potential. You look at his movements tracking back into the goal... that, forgive me, but that's the movement of an amateur player, to tell you the truth."

He added: "[Hugo] is a very good goalkeeper between the posts, but you see him there looking hesitant to attack a ball or get his positioning right when he goes to attack that ball."