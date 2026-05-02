In Saturday's 2-1 derby win over 1. FC Köln, Bayer Leverkusen finally introduced their big-money trio. Manager Kasper Hjulmand sent on Malik Tillman, Equi Fernandez and Eliesse Ben Seghir in quick succession—a €92m investment from last summer. Each player cost at least €25 million, yet none has yet impressed. While Bayer's hierarchy repeatedly stresses that it will be patient with the new arrivals in their newly assembled squad under the new manager, the player who reportedly lacks precisely that patience is the one who, with the highest transfer fee, was regarded as the 'star signing' before the season began: Malik Tillman.
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Has Bayer Leverkusen been taken for a ride? The outrageously expensive replacement for Wirtz symbolises a string of poor transfer decisions
Bayer have never before spent more than the €35 million paid to PSV Eindhoven for the 23-year-old US international ahead of the season. Leverkusen had plenty of cash after selling Florian Wirtz to Liverpool FC for 125 million euros, among other deals. With several key departures to replace, the club's hierarchy focused on signing young, developmental talents.
Yet their urgency and deep pockets were obvious to rivals, who knew Bayer would keep raising bids to get its targets over the line.
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Malik Tillman: "It wasn't an easy start for me"
That is how the €35 million deal for Malik Tillman came about; he had won the league title twice with PSV during his two years in the Netherlands and had put up impressive numbers the previous season (16 goals in 34 competitive matches). His current tally? 41. That is the total number of minutes he has spent on the pitch for Bayer in the last four Bundesliga matches. Leverkusen had expected far more from the attacking midfielder, who the media had dubbed a "replacement for Wirtz" over the summer, largely because of his position and the hefty transfer fee.
"Be patient with Malik, show him love and talk to him," PSV coach Peter Bosz told Leverkusen before their early-October Champions League meeting. Even then, it was clear to Bosz and every observer that no quick success story was in the offing for Tillman and Bayer 04. His extended break after the Gold Cup with the US national team, followed by a pre-season injury, left him playing catch-up on fitness and unable to make an instant impact. Then new coach Erik ten Hag departed abruptly, making way for Kasper Hjulmand. "It wasn't an easy start for me," Tillman told Bayer's club media.
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Malik Tillman: Only after leaving Bayern will his career truly move forward.
He joined Bayern Munich at 13, yet never broke through, despite featuring in seven first-team games. His progress accelerated only during his first loan spell at Rangers, where he finally stepped up. A second loan to PSV preceded a permanent twelve-million-euro transfer, while Bayern chose not to recall him, citing depth in attack.
After a successful spell in Eindhoven, he now finds himself in a difficult first full Bundesliga campaign. "When things aren't going well, I'm very self-critical. I tend to bottle things up inside," he admitted candidly.
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Three Premier League clubs are reportedly interested in signing Malik Tillman.
This situation is reportedly already causing frustration for Tillman. Sport Bild recently stated that he is "emotionally detached" and has already discussed his situation with Bayer's sporting director, Simon Rolfes. Although his contract runs until 2030, he is weighing a swift exit. That decision hinges partly on Bayer's ability to qualify for the Champions League and on whether coach Hjulmand stays beyond this season. If a new boss arrives and needs time to bed in the squad, Tillman may be prepared to stay and fight for his place.
Should he leave, however, it is unlikely to cause any major damage to the Werkself: according to the report, three financially strong Premier League clubs – Brentford, Fulham and Bournemouth – are interested in Tillman and are reportedly willing to invest the €35 million that Bayer paid for him. The search for a "replacement for Wirtz" would then have to start all over again for Leverkusen.
Malik Tillman's statistics for the 2025–26 season:
Games: 39 Starting line-up appearances: 23 Minutes per game: 57.5 Goals: 8 Assists: 1