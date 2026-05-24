Harry Kane's hat-trick for Bayern Munich in the cup final: VfB striker Deniz Undav would still give the Ballon d'Or to someone else

When asked for further superlatives to describe the 32-year-old, Kompany replied: "What sticks in my mind most of all is that sliding tackle at the corner flag. That total dedication to the team. It's hard to explain. But at the end of the day, you always have to ask yourself whether he scored a goal today. Of course he scored three; his game is so complete," said Kompany, praising Kane's pressing and defensive work-rate. "When it comes to Harry, it's also about character – and he has the character for these big games and crucial moments."

Hoeneß added: "It's not just that he scored three goals; in the 96th minute he also made a crucial block in his own box when the score was already 3-0. The whole package is simply world-class, top-class. He made the difference today; it's impossible to keep him under control. You have to admire what he achieves."

Sporting director Max Eberl agreed, highlighting a separate defensive intervention: "What Harry does is extraordinary. Not just because he scores goals, but because of his presence on the pitch. When the score was 1–0, he tackled on our left to stop a cross." That's just what Harry Kane does." It is no secret that Kane is more than a goalscorer for the German record champions. Under Kompany, he has honed his playmaking, often dropping deep to initiate attacks. His defensive work is nothing new, either.

Despite these exploits, Kane appears far from his personal peak. Bayern have no intention of letting him leave, despite repeated transfer speculation fuelled by his well-known release clauses. Eberl stressed that talks to extend his contract, which runs until 2027, are already planned. "We have said that we will talk after the season and, in the best-case scenario, make progress before the World Cup," he said. No precise timetable has been set for those negotiations.